Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Tests Coronavirus Positive, Admitted To Hospital

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted Tuesday to say that he had tested positive for novel coronavirus and that he had admitted himself to hospital on the advice of his doctors.

"After noticing the symptoms, I got myself tested for COVID-19. The report is positive. I am healthy but, on the advice of doctors, I have hospitalised myself," Mr Pradhan tweeted.

The minister for petroleum is the second central minister to test positive for the COVID-19 virus; on Sunday Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that he had tested positive.

Apart from Mr Shah and Mr Pradhan, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have also tested positive for the virus.