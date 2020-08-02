Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit Tests Positive For COVID-19

Governor Banwarilal Purohit has been advised home isolation. (FILE)

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has tested positive for COVID-19, a statement from a Chennai hospital said today. The Governor has been advised home isolation and he will be monitored by a team of doctors from the hospital. The update came just hours after he was taken to Chennai's Kauvery hospital earlier in the morning.

"The Governor's condition is mild, asymptomatic and he is clinically stable," said a Kauvery hospital official.

The Governor is already in home isolation since July 29 when three Raj Bhavan staff had tested positive for the virus. The Raj Bhavan in a statement had then said he was "fit and healthy".

Earlier, 84 other Raj Bhavan personnel, mostly employees from security and fire service department had tested positive. The Governor's office had then said these personnel were not working in the main building and did not come in contact with the Governor or other senior officials.

A few ministers and lawmakers too have tested positive in the recent past in Tamil Nadu.

Recently, DMK MLa Palakadai Anbazhagan died after contracting Coronavirus.

Chennai, which was earlier the COVID epicenter of Tamil Nadu, reporting more than 2,000 cases a day is now witnessing a downward trend with around 12,000 active cases at present.

On Saturday, the city recorded only 1,074 cases even as it crossed the one lakh mark. Several Tamil Nadu districts, including a few adjoining Chennai, however, have shown a spike in the number of cases.

Tamil Nadu has around 56,000 coronavirus patients with a total tally of more than 2.5 lakh cases.