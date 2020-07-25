Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tests Coronavirus Positive

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, it was confirmed Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet on his official account, the Chief Minister wrote, in Hindi: "My dear countrymen, I was having COVID-19 symptoms and, after a test, my report came back positive".

Mr Chouhan also appealed to all colleagues and individuals "who has come in contact with me to get their coronavirus test done".

All close contacts of the chief minister have been moved in to quarantine.

