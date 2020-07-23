'Don't Panic': Covid +ve Madhya Pradesh Minister Week After Huge Rally

Coronavirus: Arvind Singh Bhadoria attended Wednesday's cabinet meeting chaired by Shivarj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria confirmed he has COVID-19 in a video he released earlier today. The minister, who is among the 157 people who tested positive for the coronavirus in Bhopal on Wednesday, has requested everyone who came in contact with him over the past few days to not panic and just get themselves tested for the coronavirus.

Mr Bhadoria is among the ministers who attended Wednesday's cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Shivarj Singh Chouhan, in Bhopal. Last week, he had attended a rally in his hometown with close to a thousand supporters.

The 50-year-old told NDTV that he is asymptomatic and only has a mildly sore throat. " I got the tests done and once I got the report, I came to the hospital as a precautionary measure," he said.

He also urged people to follow the COVID-19 guidelines prescribed by the government and to take care of themselves and their loved ones.

With this, four BJP MLAs and three Congress MLAs, including former ministers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh till now.

The minister hails from the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh and had played a key role in the fall of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

Bhopal reported 157 new cases on Wednesday, biggest single day spike. The state capital has reported close to 4,669 cases so far and 144 deaths. Madhya Pradesh, on the whole, has 24,842 cases with 7,263 deaths.

A 10-day total lockdown has been ordered in Bhopal, starting tomorrow evening, in the wake of sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in the last 10 days.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said Wednesday that during the lockdown in the state capital, only essential services will be available during this time.

"During the 10-day lockdown in Bhopal, only medicines, milk, vegetables and government ration shops will remain open. Therefore, all the people of Bhopal are requested to make arrangements for the necessary goods. Like, the earlier lockdown for commuters, only e-pass will be allowed," Mr Mishra said.