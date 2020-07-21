Madhya Pradesh Governor Lal Ji Tandon Dies At 85

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lal Ji Tandon died at the age of 85 at a hospital in Lucknow.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lal Ji Tandon, who was admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow since last month, died this morning, his son Ashutosh Tandon said. Lal Ji Tandon, 85, was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on June 11 due to breathing problems and other health issues.

Lal Ji Tandon was the governor of Bihar between August 2018 and July 2019 when he took over as Madhya Pradesh's Governor. In 2009, the senior BJP leader and a protege of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had succeeded him as the Lucknow MP.

He began his career from his hometown Lucknow in the 1970s and had also served as a state minister in Uttar Pradesh several times between 1991 and 2003. His son Ashutosh Tandon, who is also a state minister in Uttar Pradesh, tweeted this morning in Hindi: "Father is no more".

Lal Ji Tandon died at around 5:35 AM at the hospital. The last rites will be performed at 5 this evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences: "Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance of public welfare. Anguished by his passing away."

In a post, his son also appealed to the people to ensure social distancing while adhering the government guidelines on coronavirus and "pay their last respects from their homes".

Last month, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel took additional charge of Madhya Pradesh after Lal Ji Tandon was admitted to hospital due to breathing problems and other health issues.

Anandiben Patel, former chief minister of Gujarat, was appointed as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh last year. She was the Madhya Pradesh Governor before that.

Condolences poured on Twitter soon after his death. "I am pained to hear about the sad demise of Shri Lalji Tandon. A stalwart , Babuji helped pave the way for many youngsters, guiding us gently on our ideological journey. My condolences to Gopal bhaiya & family. Om Shati Om," BJP leader Smriti Irani wrote.