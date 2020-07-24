UP Governor Anandiben Patel Gets Additional Charge Of Madhya Pradesh

Anandiben Patel has been given charge of Madhya Pradesh until appointment of regular incumbent. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been given charge of Madhya Pradesh until the appointment of regular incumbent, an official communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lal Ji Tandon, who was admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow since last month, died on Tuesday.

"Consequent upon the demise of Lal Ji Tandon, Governor of Madhya Pradesh, the President of India is pleased to appoint Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh to discharge the functions of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to her own duties, until regular arrangements for the office of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh are made," the official statement said.

Lal Ji Tandon, 85, was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on June 11 due to breathing problems and other health issues.