UP Governor Anandiben Patel Inaugurates Photo Exhibition On PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel listened to the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" radio broadcast and also inaugurated a photo exhibition at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

A special programme was held at the Raj Bhawan on the occasion of the 100th episode of "Mann ki Baat".

On the occasion, the governor inaugurated a photo exhibition on the prime minister's monthly radio broadcast and "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" organised by the Central Bureau of Communication.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is in Karnataka for election campaigning, listened to Modi's radio broadcast in Koppal district, while Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak listened to "Mann ki Baat" in Prayagraj and Shravasti respectively.

Special arrangements were made at more than 50,000 places in Uttar Pradesh for people to listen to the 100th episode of "Mann ki Baat", officials said.