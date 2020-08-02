'Met Amit Shah Day Before, Going Into Self-Isolation': Babul Supriyo

Babul Supriyo said he will abide by all precautionary measures (File)

Union Minister Babul Supriyo has tweeted that he met with Home Minister Amit Shah, who has tested positive for coronavirus, on Saturday. Mr Supriyo said he is going into self-isolation and away from family as advised by his doctors.

"I had met Honble HM Shri @AmitShah ji day before in the evening. I am advised by Doctors to confine myself, away from my family members, for the next few days with a test to be done soon. Shall abide with all precautionary measures as per Rules and Protocol," he tweeted.

Mr Shah, who has been at the forefront of the fight against the virus that has infected over 17 lakh people in India, tweeted on Sunday to inform that he has contracted the deadly disease.

"On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done," Mr Shah's tweet in Hindi said.

The Home Minister has been admitted to Medanta hospital in Haryana's Gurgaon, near Delhi, sources said.

Mr Shah, 55, had taken part in a cabinet meeting a few days ago. Sources said extensive contact tracing will be carried out and anyone who came in contact with the minister will have to self-isolate.

This comes on a day the pandemic claimed the life of Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Varun.

Last week, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for the virus. He has been in hospital for nine days, and tweeted today to say that he was well. From his hospital bed, the Chief Minister tweeted a get-well message for Mr Shah. "Home Minister Amit Shah, may God help you recover soon, so you can serve the nation with full energy. Our best wishes are with you," his tweet in Hindi read.

Politicians from several parties, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, have wished a speedy recovery for Mr Shah.