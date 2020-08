Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Varun, who had earlier tested positive for the novel coronavirus, died due to the infection in Lucknow on Sunday. She was 62.

Kamal Rani Devi died at 9:30 AM at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, the government said in a statement.

Kamal Rani Varun served as Minister of Technical Education in the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

She was admitted to hospital on July 18 after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.