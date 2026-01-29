Finance Minister To Table Sunday Budget: What It Means For Markets And Investors

For the first time in over two decades, the Union Budget will be presented on a Sunday. On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the government's annual financial statement for 2026 in the Lok Sabha at 11 am.

February 1 falls on a Sunday this year, a day when government offices and financial markets are typically closed unless notified otherwise.

Budget 2026 On A Sunday: Will Markets Open?

To accommodate the Sunday Budget, stock exchanges NSE and BSE have announced special trading sessions. The NSE circular said that the pre-open market will operate from 9 am to 9:08 am, followed by normal trading from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.

The BSE issued a similar notice, declaring the day as a “special trading day” with regular market hours.

What A Sunday Budget Means For Investors

Presenting the Budget on a weekend or at the end of the week allows markets and stakeholders time to absorb policy announcements. A Sunday presentation offers several advantages:

Immediate market response: Investors will be able to react to Budget announcements in real time, without waiting for Monday's opening bell. Equity, futures, and options (F&O), and derivatives segments are expected to remain active, ensuring uninterrupted price discovery.

Extra time for analysis: A Sunday Budget effectively gives investors, analysts, and financial institutions additional time to read and interpret the fine print, from tax changes and fiscal deficit targets to sector-wise allocations, before markets fully price in the proposals.

Reduced knee-jerk reactions: The added breathing space may help curb impulsive trading driven by headlines. With fewer competing weekday developments, Budget proposals are likely to receive more focused media coverage and detailed expert analysis.

Economic Survey And Parliamentary Schedule

The Economic Survey is expected to be presented on January 29.

The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 28 with the customary address by the President to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The upcoming Budget will be Nirmala Sitharaman's ninth consecutive Union Budget and India's 80th Budget since Independence. Since 2017, Union Budgets have been presented at 11 am on February 1, a reform introduced by late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.