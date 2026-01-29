Can The Union Budget Be Amended? Here's What Happens If MPs Want Changes

Parliament's 2026 Budget Session is now underway, with members of both Houses assembling on Wednesday. Scheduled for Sunday, February 1, the Union Budget 2026 is expected to focus on economic stability and growth. Income tax relief is also one of the most talked-about expectations.

Once the Finance Minister tables the Budget, questions arise about the extent of Parliament's role in modifying it. While the Budget lists the government's financial plan, Parliament plays a critical oversight role.

Can The Budget Be Amended?

The Union Budget can be amended, but any changes have to follow specific procedures in Parliament. After the Budget is presented, MPs can propose changes, suggestions, or modifications during the budget session. These proposals allow Parliament to reduce or reallocate funds for certain schemes.

For instance, if an MP believes that a particular allocation is excessive or unnecessary, they can move a cut motion to reduce it. Similarly, members can propose amendments to revenue measures, such as changes in tax rates or exemptions.

What is the Union Budget?

The Union Budget is the blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year or the government's plan for revenue and expenditure. It includes taxation policies, spending on ministries, allocating funds to different departments, welfare schemes, and development projects.

The Department of Economic Affairs, under the Finance Ministry, presents the Budget. Once the process is complete, the Budget documents are printed and presented in Parliament.

What Happens On The Day Of The Union Budget?

Once the Budget is presented, no discussion takes place on its details. The actual approval of the Budget happens in stages.

First, MPs vote on the Demand for Grants, approving the money allocated to different ministries and departments. Next, the Appropriation Bill is passed, which allows the government to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India for planned expenditures.

The government's plans for taxation and revenue for the next fiscal year are finally given legal effect when the Finance Bill is passed. Following its presentation, the Budget is discussed and analysed in Parliament, where MPs have the authority to propose modifications.