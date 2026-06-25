Unemployed Son Kills Father To Secure Government Job In Jharkhand, Arrested

In a shocking case, police have arrested three persons including the son of a victim from Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, with officials saying that he plotted to kill his father in order to secure a government job on compassionate grounds.

The arrested persons have been identified as Vijay Nonia, Akhilesh Mallah, and Amit Kumar Singh, SP, Rural, S Mohammad Yakub said on Thursday. Investigators said Vijay Nonia, the middle son of the victim, hatched a conspiracy to get his father killed with the intent of securing employment in Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) under the compassionate appointment scheme following the death.

According to the police, the incident was reported on June 20, with officials recovering the body of Tuleshwar Nonia. This had come after a watchman made a report at 4:45 am on that day, saying that an unidentified body was lying near a bush on the road from Chitahi to Barora.

Local police took possession of the body, registered a case and launched an investigation with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) being formed under the leadership of Rural Superintendent of Police S. Mohammad Yakub, under the direction of SSP Prabhat Kumar.

During investigation, it was found that Vijay Nonia struck a deal worth Rs 10 lakh with the two other accused to have his father, an employee of BCCL, murdered. Officials said the murder was executed in a premeditated manner.

During interrogation, all of them confessed to the crime. It was revealed that Vijay Nonia was unemployed for a long time, and on the day of the murder he took Tuleshwar Nonia to a secluded place and crushed him to death using a heavy stone. The blood-stained stone used in the murder, a motorcycle, and clothing were recovered from the accused.

Yakub said that the investigation pointed to familial and financial motives behind the crime.

Police stated that criminal proceedings and forensic reports are awaited regarding further evidence related to the case. A chargesheet will be filed against the accused under sections of murder, conspiracy, and other serious offenses. The investigation is ongoing, and police have said that if additional accused in the incident are identified, strict action will be taken against them.

(With inputs from Kundan Singh and IANS)