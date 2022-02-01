3 Abandoned Mines Collapse In Jharkhand Due To Illegal Mining, Many Trapped

The mines collapsed during illegal mining (Representational)

Three abandoned coal mines have collapsed during illegal mining in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district since yesterday, officials said today, adding, many are trapped inside. Rescue operations are currently underway at the three mines, officials said.

The first incident at the Kapasara outsourcing project of the Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) in the Nirsa police station area took place around 5 pm yesterday, they said. The second incident - in the Chanch Victoriya area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) in Nirsa - happened last night, while the third incident happened today morning at the Gopinathpur open cast mines of the ECL in the Panchet police station area, they said.

The mines collapsed during illegal mining and only the coal companies can specify how many are trapped inside, said Superintendent of Police (Dhanbad-Rural) Reeshma Ramesan.

"I can't say the number of casualties and injured. We are verifying the details and will inform you after getting the reports. Our teams have rushed there," she said.

Fearing police action, families of the illegal miners are yet to report to the authorities if there anyone is missing, officials said.

Locals and villagers managed to rescue some of those who could come out of the debris before the colliery officials or police reached the spot, they said.

An official of the ECL said the incident occurred at abandoned mines and hence, falls in the purview of the district administration.

"Within our working mines, there is no such information (of collapse). That might be due to illegal activities in abandoned mines but not in our working mines," he said.

"We are not in a position to tell about the number of villagers trapped," he added.

According to official sources, three are feared trapped and five injured at ECL's Gopinathpur mine. At ECL's Kapasara colliery, three are feared trapped and two injured, they said, adding, in the Chanch Victoriya area of BCCL, three people are reportedly trapped.

The BCCL, however, said that it will share the details later.

Several slippers were found at the gates of the mines, indicating many are trapped.