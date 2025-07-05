Advertisement
1 Dead, Many Feared Trapped As Portion Of Coal Mine Collapses In Jharkhand

An official said that some villagers were involved in "illegal" mining of coal at the site.

Ramgarh:

One person was killed and some others were feared trapped after a portion of a coal mine collapsed during "illegal" mining in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the early hours at Karma area in the district.

An administrative team has been dispatched for relief and rescue operation, they said.

"One body has been recovered so far and rescue operation is underway, as more people are suspected to be trapped," Kuju Police Outpost in-charge Ashutosh Kumar Singh told PTI.

He said that some villagers were involved in "illegal" mining of coal at the site.

Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz told PTI, "We received information about the incident in the morning. An administrative team has been sent to the spot to investigate the matter." 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

