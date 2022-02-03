Dhanbad Judge Murder Case: Trial To Begin On February 22

The judge was run over by an autorickshaw last July when he was out for a job

The trial in the murder case of Dhanbad Judge Uttam Anand will begin on February 22, a CBI official said on Thursday.

A special CBI court in Dhanbad yesterday framed charges against the two accused in the murder of Additional Sessions Judge Anand last July.

The special CBI court after framing charges against the accused - autorickshaw driver Rahul Verma and his accomplice Lakhan Verma - under the Indian Penal Code for "murder", "causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to protect offender" and "common intention", ordered the CBI to produce witnesses on February 22.

The CBI court of Rajnikant Pathak also deferred the bail hearings of the accused who are in jail since last August, the official said.

The CBI had last month changed the investigation team after Jharkhand High pulled up the agency for its "laxity".

The High Court had observed that it seemed the CBI was trying to quit the investigation and protect the accused.

The CBI had filed its charge sheet in October last year against the accused.

The 49-year-old judge was run over by an autorickshaw while he was out on a morning jog on July 28, 2021.

CCTV camera footage showed that the judge was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road in Dhanbad when the auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled the scene, killing him.

The case was handed over to the CBI by the Jharkhand government.