Death Count Rises To 6 In UP Spurious Liquor Case, 2 More Cops Suspended

The death count has risen to six in liquor death case, police said. (Representational)

With two more fatalities, the death count due to consumption of spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Udaypur area rose to six on Thursday, police said.

Ram Pal Saroj (50) and Ram Milan Kori (35) died on Thursday during treatment, they said.

The police said a sub-inspector and a constable were suspended for alleged laxity in checking the sale of illicit liquor. Earlier, senior police official Akash Tomar had suspended another police official in the case.

Dilip Kori (48), his brother Pradeep Kori (35), maternal uncle Siddhanath (65) and Ram Kumar Prajapati (35) died after consuming liquor on Tuesday.

Three of the victims were from the same family and were residents of Katariya village. The fourth was from Aahar Bihar village.

Five people, including main accused Dabbu Singh, were arrested in connection with the incident, police said.