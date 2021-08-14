Twitter Unlocks Rahul Gandhi Account Day After His 'Dangerous Game' Swipe

Rahul Gandhi had yesterday released a video message on YouTube, lashing out at Twitter.

Twitter today restored Rahul Gandhi's account, along with that of the Congress and some of its other leaders, a week after it was temporarily suspended for tweeting pictures of the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Northwest Delhi. The move came a day after he lashed out at the microblogging site.

"Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account has been unlocked," a Congress source told PTI, adding that the accounts of some of its other leaders, who had shared Mr Gandhi's tweets, have also been restored. Sourced informed NDTV that the party's official account, too, had been restored.

Twitter deemed the sharing of the images the reported rape victim's family a violation of its rules.

The former Congress chief had, yesterday, accused Twitter of "interfering in the national political process" and said shutting down of his handle amounted to an "attack on the country's democratic structure".

Mr Gandhi, in a YouTube video statement titled "Twitter's dangerous game", alleged that the microblogging site was not a neutral and objective platform and was "beholden to the government".

Questioning Twitter's locking of his handle, he said millions of his followers were unfairly denied the right to an opinion.

"It's obvious now that Twitter is actually not a neutral, objective platform. It is a biased platform. It's something that listens to what the government of the day says," he alleged.

In the wake of the friction with the Congress, Twitter has transferred its India head Manish Maheshwari, against whom an FIR was registered in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a probe related to a video of an alleged hate crime, to the US.

While the company did not specify any reason for the change, it said Maheshwari will move to the US as Senior Director (Revenue Strategy and Operations) and focus on new markets in his new role.