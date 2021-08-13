'Twitter Biased, Listens To What Government Says': Rahul Gandhi Hits Out

Rahul Gandhi today tore into Twitter over his account being locked and accused the social media platform of "interfering in our political process" and attacking the democratic structure of the country.

"By shutting down my twitter they are interfering in our political process. A company is making its business to define our politics and as a politician I don't like that," the Congress MP said in a video statement released on YouTube titled "Twitter's Dangerous Game".

"This is an attack on the democratic structure of the country," he said.

The Twitter handles of Rahul Gandhi and many other Congress leaders have been locked over a post sharing photographs that showed the Congress leader interacting with the family of the 9-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and killed in Delhi last week.

Twitter says the accounts were locked because the post "violated Twitter rules" regarding publishing or posting other people's private information without their express authorisation and permission.

"This is not an attack on Rahul Gandhi, this is not simply shutting Rahul Gandhi down. I have 19-20 million followers, you are denying them the right to an opinion. This is not only patently unfair but they are breaching the idea that Twitter is a neutral platform," Mr Gandhi said in his video.

He called it "a very dangerous thing for investors".