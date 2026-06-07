Tunnel To Connect Delhi And Noida Airports? Inside Centre's Big Plan

Commuting from the Noida airport to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport may become easier soon, as the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have initiated studies to explore a tunnel between the two cities.

The proposed tunnel will reduce traffic and facilitate faster travel between Noida and Delhi. The authorities are planning to extend the tunnel to Gurugram as well, in the future.

The NHAI has divided the project into two phases.

In the first phase, a feasibility study has been initiated for a tunnel route from Talkatora Stadium to Gurugram via IGI Airport. In the second phase, studies will be conducted exploring extending this tunnel from Talkatora to Sarai Kale Khan.

At Sarai Kale Khan, the tunnel will connect to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, providing direct connectivity to Noida International Airport via the Chandawali-Jewar link road.

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The tunnel project will have multiple entry and exit points along the route. One of the main entrances will be near Talkatora Stadium. This location will directly benefit lakhs of residents of Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Rajendra Place, Connaught Place and other surrounding areas.

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According to Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra, studies have been initiated to construct a tunnel road from Talkatora Stadium to IGI Airport and Gurugram. The next phase will involve studying the tunnel from Talkatora to Sarai Kale Khan.

NHAI sources said the authority currently has no such plans on paper. This is only in the preliminary stages. Once the alignment is finalised, a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared, detailing construction costs, technical challenges, and timelines.