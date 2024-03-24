TTV Dhinakaran To Contest From Tamil Nadu's Theni In Lok Sabha Elections

Party chief TTV Dhinakaran said in a release that he will contest from Theni. (File)

NDA constituent AMMK on Sunday named candidates for the two seats it will be contesting in the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

Party chief TTV Dhinakaran said in a release that he will contest from Theni, while P Senthilnathan has been nominated from the Tiruchirappalli segment.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam is part of the BJP-led NDA in the state and has been allotted two seats by the saffron party for the coming elections.

TTV Dhinakaran had represented the then Periyakulam Lok Sabha seat, which comes under the Theni district, from 1999 to 2004.

This time, he will face-off with his former party colleague Thanga Tamilselvan, who has been nominated by the ruling DMK. The AIADMK has fielded V T Narayanasamy.

Incidentally, Thanga Tamilselvan was TTV Dhinakaran's pick for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

