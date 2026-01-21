"Those Who Compromise Don't Lose": TTV Dhinakaran Back In NDA Ahead Of Polls

TTV Dhinakaran, chief of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), and a former MP and a former MLA, has rejoined the NDA alliance months ahead of the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. This comes months after he exited the alliance, citing "arrogance" by AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister E Palaniswami.

In a politically significant remark, Dhinakaran told the media after rejoining NDA, "Those who compromise do not lose. This is a new beginning. We will strive to form a new government in Tamil Nadu. I would like to say just one thing: those who sacrifice have never gone down. As true followers of Amma (former AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa), we will all unite together and form the government," he said.

Dhinakaran's party contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election as part of the NDA alliance, which comprises the BJP, AIADMK, and other parties. But, he parted ways with the alliance in September last year, primarily due to his opposition to the leadership of Palaniswami.

Following his exit from the NDA fold, Dhinakaran is learnt to have explored the possibility of an alliance with actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. But these talks did not work. Recently, he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, and the BJP veteran is learnt to have invited him to rejoin the NDA.

With Dhinakaran announcing his decision to rejoin the NDA, he is expected to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting near Chennai on Friday.

Leaders of NDA allies in Tamil Nadu, including Palaniswami, PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss, Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) chief GK Vasan, IJK's TR Paarivendhar, TMMK's John Pandian, and Puratchi Bharatham's Poovai Jagan Moorthy, are expected to be present.

Dhinakaran and the other prominent expelled AIADMK leader, O Panneerselvam, belong to the influential Thevar community in southern Tamil Nadu and the BJP hopes Dhinakaran's return would consolidate the Thevar vote bank. With key loyalists of Panneerselvam switching to DMK and TVK, it's unclear if the BJP is aiming for his return too.