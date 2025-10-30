NDA Pushes For Return Of OPS, TTV Dhinakaran. All Eyes Now On Palaniswami

Ahead of a crucial AIADMK Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday, intense speculation is swirling within the party and the NDA over the possible return of expelled AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam (OPS) and TTV Dhinakaran to NDA - a move that could significantly strengthen the NDA in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections.

Both OPS and Dhinakaran had, in quick succession, walked out of the NDA recently, delivering what was widely seen as a setback to the BJP-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. Their possible re-entry now signals a strategic recalibration by the BJP, which is keen to consolidate anti-DMK votes and ensure the Thevar community - politically influential in southern Tamil Nadu - is not splintered across multiple factions.

TTV Dhinakaran Eyes a Return - and a Takeover

TTV Dhinakaran has been vocal about his ambitions. He publicly reiterated that his mission is to "reclaim the AIADMK" from Edappadi K Palaniswami, dubbed EPS by his supporters.

He has repeatedly branded EPS a "betrayer" for allegedly turning against his aunt, VK Sasikala, and expelling her from the party while she was in jail. Sasikala had handpicked EPS as Chief Minister after the death of Jayalalithaa, a fact Dhinakaran invokes to question his legitimacy as the party's undisputed leader.

BJP Steps In To Broker Peace

Sources within the AIADMK said that EPS had firmly opposed the inclusion of OPS and Dhinakaran in the NDA until recently. However, the BJP's top leadership has been actively nudging EPS to soften his stance in the interest of alliance stability.

"The idea is simple - avoid a split in traditional AIADMK votes and consolidate the Thevar community's support," said a senior political strategist. "The BJP believes that bringing OPS and Dhinakaran under the NDA umbrella, even if not directly into the AIADMK, will help present a united front."

Recent political activity suggests groundwork is already in progress. OPS's sudden visit to Delhi and Dhinakaran's meeting with BJP leaders in Coimbatore have reportedly paved the way for these developments.

A senior AIADMK leader told NDTV, "The General Council may tacitly refer to this. You can understand the moves behind these." Asked about seat-sharing, the leader clarified, "The BJP would allot them under their quota of seats".

AIADMK's Struggle to Regain Ground

The AIADMK has lost three consecutive elections - two of which it contested in alliance with the BJP. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, EPS snapped ties with the saffron party, only to renew the alliance recently amid shifting electoral compulsions.

With the party looking to rebuild, EPS is said to be considering a key resolution at the upcoming meeting.

Sources indicate the AIADMK may authorise him to take unilateral decisions on alliances and on government formation should the party secure an absolute majority. This move aims to safeguard the AIADMK's identity within the NDA framework - an issue EPS has repeatedly flagged.

"For quite some time now, EPS has been stressing that the AIADMK will win on its own strength and form its own government," a party insider noted.

An Alliance Still in Flux

The NDA, despite these manoeuvres, still faces multiple challenges in Tamil Nadu.

The PMK remains deeply divided between founder Dr S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss. Their internal tussle has left open questions about the party's final stand. DMDK chief Premalatha Vijayakanth has yet to decide whether her party will join the alliance, adding further uncertainty.

Tamil Nadu's political blocks are shifting once again - and the question now is whether the BJP's gamble to reunite bitter rivals under the wider NDA umbrella will bring stability or unleash new tensions. All eyes are on E Palaniswami, who must now balance political pragmatism with the need to prove his leadership by winning this election.