'True Legend Of Indian Entertainment': PM Modi On Satish Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that late actor Satish Shah will be remembered as 'the a true legend of Indian entertainment.'

Sharing his grief over the loss of the veteran actor, PM Modi wrote on his official X timeline, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment."

Offering his condolences to the family of Satish Shah, the PM added, "His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Many well-known names from Bollywood, such as Kajol, R Madhavan, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, and others, used social media to pay their tribute to the late actor.

Satish Shah's "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai" co-star Rajesh Kumar revealed that it feels like he has lost his father.

Rajesh posted a statement on his Instagram handle that read, "This is the worst hour for me... I still cannot process that Satish ji is no more... all I can say is that it feels I have lost my father..."

"A man full of life and humour. Challenging everything.. He made his name left his mark as an actor... this is a big big loss to the industry and us (Sarabhai's family). Let's pray for his departed soul and keep him in your prayers," he added.

Satish Shah's last rites will take place at Pawan Hans Cremation Ground, S.V. Road, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai, at 12 pm on October 26.

PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre issued a statement confirming the news of Satish Shah's demise.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Mr Satish Shah," they wrote.

Revealing the cause of his death, they added, "Earlier today, the hospital received an emergency call regarding Mr Shah's health. An ambulance with a medical team was immediately sent to his residence, where he was found to be unresponsive. CPR was started in the ambulance itself and continued on arrival at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre. Despite the best efforts of our medical team, Mr Shah could not be revived."

