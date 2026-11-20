The Tripura Information Commission has fined a senior Tribal Welfare Department official Rs 25,000 for failing to provide information sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act on the Chakma Customary Laws Act, 2022.

The penalty was imposed on Additional Secretary S. Prabhu, who was the Public Information Officer (PIO) when the RTI application was filed. Chief Information Commissioner Binoy Shankar Mishra held that the officer had failed to provide the requested documents and could not justify withholding them under the law.

The application was filed in August 2023 by Jagdish Rawat, office secretary of the Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI). He sought copies of departmental correspondence, official opinions, representations from Chakma organisations and other documents related to the Chakma Customary Laws Act.

Prabhu had rejected the request, citing the matter's pendency before the State Legislature. He also forwarded the application to Chakma Miley Jodha, a private organisation, for the information.

The Commission rejected the grounds cited by the officer, observing that he had not established how legislative privilege applied to the documents sought. It also found that forwarding the RTI application to a private organisation was not a procedure permitted under the Act.

The order raised another concern over the handling of the appeal, noting that Prabhu had acted as both the PIO and the First Appellate Authority, effectively reviewing his own decision.

The Commission found that the applicant had been denied information through incorrect, incomplete and misleading responses, with no legally valid justification for the refusal.

The delay in furnishing the information was calculated at 1,131 days. At Rs 250 for each day of delay, the penalty would have exceeded Rs 2.82 lakh. However, Section 20(1) of the RTI Act caps the penalty at Rs 25,000.

The Commission accordingly imposed the maximum penalty allowed under the law.