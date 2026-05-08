Toddler Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Rajasthan's Jhalawar

A two-year-old toddler was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Rajasthan's Jhalawar city on Friday morning, triggering outrage among residents over the growing menace of stray animals in the area, police said.

The incident occurred around 5 am near a showroom under the Jhalawar city police station limits, where the girl was asleep with her father and elder sister under a makeshift tent.

The toddler, identified as Gauri, was allegedly picked up by a pack of seven to eight stray dogs and dragged nearly 50 metres away before being mauled.

Rajulal, a daily wage labourer and resident of Bhanwargarh in the Baran district, said he had come to Jhalawar with his family for the treatment of his wife, who recently delivered a baby at SRG Hospital and is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU).

He woke up from sleep after one of the dogs bit his finger and found the pack attacking his daughter. He then drove the dogs away and rushed the toddler to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Harshraj Singh confirmed the incident and said the family declined a post-mortem examination.

Later in the day, the family submitted a memorandum to the district administration seeking compensation.

Jhalawar SDM Abhishek Charan said the district collector directed the municipal council to take preventive measures against stray dog attacks and submit a factual report on the incident.

A proposal seeking compensation for the family has also been sent to the state government as per norms, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)