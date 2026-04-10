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Woman, Her 2 Sons Found Dead In Rajasthan's Pali, Suicide Note Recovered

According to the police, the elder son, Narpat Lal (34), was found hanging from a ceiling fan, while his mother, Shanti Devi (59), and younger son Raghuveer (26) were lying on the floor.

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Woman, Her 2 Sons Found Dead In Rajasthan's Pali, Suicide Note Recovered
Police added that other possible angles are being investigated.
  • A woman and her two sons were found dead in a house in Pali city, Rajasthan
  • The bodies were discovered after the house remained locked for two days
  • The elder son was found hanging, while the mother and younger son were on the floor
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Jaipur:

A woman and her two sons were found dead at their house in a posh locality of Rajasthan's Pali city, with police suspecting suicide, officials said on Friday.

The bodies were found on Thursday evening at a residence in Ashapura township on Jodhpur Road after the house remained locked for two days, they said.

According to the police, the elder son, Narpat Lal (34), was found hanging from a ceiling fan, while his mother, Shanti Devi (59), and younger son Raghuveer (26) were lying on the floor.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Madan Singh said two mobile phones and a suicide note were recovered from the spot, along with a bottle of poison near the bodies of Shanti and Raghuveer.

Police said the note suggests the family took the extreme step due to depression linked to illness.

However, they added that other possible angles are being investigated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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