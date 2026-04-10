Woman, Her 2 Sons Found Dead In Rajasthan's Pali, Suicide Note Recovered

A woman and her two sons were found dead at their house in a posh locality of Rajasthan's Pali city, with police suspecting suicide, officials said on Friday.

The bodies were found on Thursday evening at a residence in Ashapura township on Jodhpur Road after the house remained locked for two days, they said.

According to the police, the elder son, Narpat Lal (34), was found hanging from a ceiling fan, while his mother, Shanti Devi (59), and younger son Raghuveer (26) were lying on the floor.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Madan Singh said two mobile phones and a suicide note were recovered from the spot, along with a bottle of poison near the bodies of Shanti and Raghuveer.

Police said the note suggests the family took the extreme step due to depression linked to illness.

However, they added that other possible angles are being investigated.

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