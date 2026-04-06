Japanese Tourist Harassed By 5 Men Near Jaipur Fort, Accused Caught On CCTV

A Japanese tourist was allegedly harassed by five men near the Amer Fort in Jaipur on Sunday morning. The accused grabbed the woman's hand and misbehaved with her. She eventually managed to escape and alert some guards nearby. The accused have been captured on CCTV but are yet to be arrested.

The woman had arrived in Rajasthan from Japan three days ago and had gone to visit Amer Fort on Sunday.

She was walking towards a Ganesh temple nearby when five men stopped her and misbehaved with her, taking advantage of the secluded stretch, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Surendra Singh.

Left terrified, she screamed for help, but there was no one around. She eventually managed to free herself and ran towards the fort, where she informed the security guards on duty. But by the time the guards arrived at the spot, the accused had fled.

The woman has lodged a police complaint, based on which a case has been filed.

A police team was immediately formed in coordination with the fort's control room to search for the accused, said Gautam Dotasra, Station House Officer (SHO) at Amer Police Station.

The five men were seen in CCTV footage moving down the hill, police said, adding that efforts are underway to trace them.

(Input by Rohan Sharma)