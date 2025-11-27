To Replicate Tirumala Temple In Amaravati, Chandrababu Naidu's Rs 250 Crore Plan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has launched an ambitious Rs 260-crore project to replicate the Tirumala temple in Amaravati. On Thursday, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a major expansion of the Venkata Palem Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Amaravati, announcing the state's plan to develop the shrine on the lines of the Tirumala temple and set a deadline of two-and-a-half years to complete the project.

"Amaravati is the capital of the gods, and it will remain our capital too. With Lord Venkateswara's blessings, we initiated the construction of this temple in 2019, allocating 25 acres along the Krishna River. Even naming the capital Amaravati happened by the grace of the Lord," Naidu said.

The plan is to establish the Amaravati temple as a significant spiritual centre. The Chief Minister has directed the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams or TTD to ensure timely execution of the work.

The construction will happen in two phases.

For Phase 1, Rs 92 crore has been budgeted, plus an additional Rs 48 crore for immediate construction activities. Key elements include the construction of the temple Prakaram (compound wall), a seven-storey Maha Rajagopuram (main tower), and various devotional mandapams such as the Arjita Seva, Addala, Vahana, and Ratha Mandapams. A new Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Pushkarini (temple tank), and cut-stone flooring will also be completed.

Phase 2 will cost Rs 120 crore. This phase focuses on pilgrim infrastructure, including the construction of streets surrounding the temple, approach roads, a massive Annadana complex (for free meal distribution), pilgrim rest houses, quarters for priests and staff, administrative buildings, a meditation hall, and dedicated parking facilities.

At the foundation ceremony, which was attended by the TTD Chairman, Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, state ministers, MLAs, farmers, and devotees, Naidu spoke passionately about the capital and his devotion.

The Chief Minister expressed deep gratitude to the 29,000 farmers who voluntarily contributed 33,000 acres for the capital's development.

"They came together for a sacred cause. But the previous government did nothing except destroy what we built. Those farmers, who trusted Lord Venkateswara, endured severe hardships and even undertook a massive padayatra seeking justice," Chandrababu Naidu said.

The Chief Minister referred to alleged hardships endured by farmers under the previous administration, which he accused of destroying earlier development efforts. He emphasised that good intentions attract divine blessings and warned that the Lord does not tolerate wrongdoing.

"I am a devotee of Lord Venkateswara. Our family deity is the same Lord. From my childhood, I grew up watching Tirumala from my home. I will never do anything that disrespects the Lord, nor will I allow anyone else to do so. The Lord does not tolerate wrongdoing. He punishes in this very lifetime."

Recalling a life threat he had faced earlier, Naidu said, "When I was on my way for service activities at Tirumala, Naxalites detonated 23 claymore mines. The Lord saved my life. Today, thousands voluntarily serve at Tirumala, inspired by the Srivari Sevakulu programme."

He also announced plans to build Sri Venkateswara temples across all states, acknowledging the Raymond Group's Rs 100 crore donation for a temple in Mumbai.