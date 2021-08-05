Time Frame Not Possible In Uniform Civil Code Implementation: Centre

Kiren Rijuju said it may not be possible to lay down any "rigid time frame".

The government on Thursday said in Rajya Sabha that it may not be possible to lay down any "rigid time frame" on the issue of implementing uniform civil code in the country in view of the sensitivity involved and need for an in-depth study.

In a written response to a question on whether the government has any plan to implement uniform civil code in the country "any time soon", Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said Article 44 of the Constitution provides that the state shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.

"In view of the importance of the subject matter and sensitivity involved, and it also requires in-depth study of the provisions of various personal laws governing different communities, the government requested the Law Commission of India to undertake examination of various issues relating to uniform civil code and to make recommendation thereof," the minister said.

"Hence, it may not be possible to lay down any rigid time frame in the matter," he said.