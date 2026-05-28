Students Share Views On Live-In, Polygamy In Assam Uniform Civil Code

The Assam Assembly on Thursday passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill with a majority vote, marking a major legislative move by the BJP-led government in the state. The bill focuses on key reforms, including a ban on polygamy, uniform marriage age, mandatory marriage registration, regulations on live-in relationships, and protection of tribal communities.

Addressing the media after the Assembly session, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the bill would now be forwarded to the President of India for assent. Once approved, the legislation will officially come into force across Assam.

The passage of the bill has triggered widespread public debate, especially among the younger generation. NDTV spoke to students from Assam universities to understand their views on issues such as live-in relationships, women's rights, and the ban on polygamy.

Mayurpratim Barman, a political science student of Cotton University, said live-in relationships should not be completely prohibited as consenting adults have the right to make personal choices. However, he expressed concern over teenagers increasingly entering such relationships at a young age.

"The government has not banned live-in relationships but is trying to bring them under a legal framework. Registration could help define the rights and responsibilities of both individuals," he said.

Another student, Anjali Mardi from the Economics Department of Cotton University, raised concerns over whether mandatory registration could restrict personal freedom, particularly for women.

"She said while the government may intend to protect women, compulsory registration could make live-in relationships resemble marriages and affect a woman's freedom, dignity, and social standing if the relationship ends."

Mohikshit Goswami, a psychology student, supported the provision banning polygamy, stating that it could strengthen women's rights despite possible opposition from certain communities. "Ending polygamy will ultimately benefit women and promote equality," the student remarked.

While many students welcomed the ban on polygamy as a progressive step toward women's safety and empowerment, several also expressed concern that regulations surrounding live-in relationships and mandatory protocols could place restrictions on the personal freedom of young adults.