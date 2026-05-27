After Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uniform Civil Code In Assam

Assam became the third BJP-ruled state after Uttarakhand and Gujarat to pass the Uniform Civil Code, or UCC, on Wednesday even as opposition demanded that the bill be sent to a select committee.

Aiming for a common set of laws on a range of personal matters like marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion, the Assam government on Monday tabled a Bill on the Uniform Civil Code, seeking to ban polygamy and make registration of live-in relationships compulsory.

The bill, however, said that it will not be applicable to any persons belonging to the Scheduled Tribes residing in Assam. It proposed several punitive measures, including seven years imprisonment for bigamy or polygamy, and three months in jail for not registering a live-in relationship.

During a discussion on 'The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill', which was taken up for passage in the Assembly, the opposition MLAs said it will hurt the rights of a certain section of society.

Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar said the then Law Commission in 2018 had opined that there was no need for the UCC, and had suggested, if the government at all wanted to bring in, wider consultation among all stakeholders.