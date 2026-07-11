Assam's Rs 2,100-Crore Plan To Build Satellite City Around Guwahati Airport

The Assam government has proposed developing a large Airport City around the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, allocating Rs 2,100 crore in the 2026-27 state Budget for land acquisition.

The project, based on the Aerotropolis model, aims to turn the area surrounding the airport into a major centre for business, industry and urban development. The initiative is expected to attract fresh investment, generate employment and support Guwahati's long-term expansion.

Presenting the Budget on Friday, Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said the proposed Airport City would include commercial zones, industrial parks, residential areas and essential civic infrastructure. He also said the project has been planned to accommodate the city's future growth while creating new opportunities for economic activity.

The development will be carried out by the Guwahati Satellite City Development Authority (GSCDA), the special purpose vehicle constituted by the state government to oversee planning and implementation.

Under the Aerotropolis concept, airports serve as anchors for economic development, with sectors such as logistics, trade, hospitality, healthcare, education and housing expected to grow in the surrounding region. Similar models have been adopted in several Indian cities as well as overseas.

The state government also believes the project will help ease pressure on Guwahati's existing urban infrastructure by encouraging planned expansion outside the city's core. A proposed bridge over the Brahmaputra near the airport has been identified as an important connectivity project that is expected to improve access to the Airport City and support future development in the area.

Describing the proposal as a long-term investment in Assam's growth, the Finance Minister said the Airport City is expected to strengthen Guwahati's position as the commercial gateway to the Northeast while driving industrial and urban development in the years ahead.