'Visionary Roadmap' vs 'Copy-Paste': Assam Budget Triggers Political Clash

Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah's Budget 2026-27 triggered sharp political reactions on Friday, with opposition parties dismissing it as a "copy-paste" exercise lacking fresh ideas, while the BJP defended it as a forward-looking roadmap for the state's development.

Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi alleged that the budget was heavily dependent on borrowings and centrally funded projects.

"This budget is not going to bring anything new. It is a safe budget dependent on borrowings from the open market. Around 20 per cent of the state's revenue will come from loans. There is nothing new in this budget. It's old wine in a new bottle," he said.

Gogoi also claimed that key infrastructure projects highlighted in the budget, including the Kaziranga elevated corridor, the Guwahati Ring Road and the Gohpur-Numaligarh four-lane highway, were Central Government projects rather than initiatives of the Assam government.

"The only positive aspect is the proposed Rs 4,000 crore allocation for irrigation. Assam desperately needs irrigation facilities, and if implemented properly, it could benefit farmers. Apart from that, this budget has nothing to offer Assam," he added.

Congress MLA and Deputy Leader of the Opposition JP Das described the budget as "anti-farmer" and "anti-people", alleging that it failed to address the concerns of farmers, youth, women, Adivasis and economically weaker sections.

"This budget is against farmers, the poor, youth and the common people. The demands of the people have not been fulfilled. Promises made to women, Adivasis and other sections have not been reflected in the budget. Therefore, we consider it an anti-people budget," he said.

AIUDF MLA Mujibur Rahman echoed the criticism, calling the budget a repetition of previous years' financial plans.

"There is nothing new in this budget. It is merely a copy of the previous budgets. The government is increasing debt every year by taking massive loans, yet there is no real benefit for the common people. This is not a people's budget," Rahman said.

Responding to the criticism, Union Minister of State and BJP MLA Pabitra Rabha defended the budget, saying it fulfilled the government's election promises and reflected a long-term vision for Assam.

"I believe this is the budget of our dreams. It delivers on the commitments made by our government, including the promise of two lakh jobs and employment opportunities for 50,000 educated youth through the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan," he said.

Rabha also highlighted the proposal to provide an additional Rs 11,000 annually to PM-KISAN beneficiaries in Assam, along with increased spending on medical education, agriculture and welfare schemes.

"The opposition is criticising the budget only for political mileage. This budget introduces several new initiatives, including support for farmers, expansion of medical colleges and enhanced welfare measures. It reflects Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's vision for a stronger Assam," he added.