Golden Langur Case Is Pursued Aggressively: Assam Forest Minister

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah has outlined a clear roadmap for the Forest Department, emphasising that integrity, transparency, accountability and performance must become the guiding principles of its functioning.

Addressing media persons after chairing a review meeting of all Territorial Forest Divisions at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Khanapara, Baruah said the department has played a crucial role in protecting forest land, conserving wildlife and implementing government policies, but maintaining public trust requires continuous commitment to honest and efficient governance.

"The Forest Department must be known for its integrity and performance. Every officer and staff member should work with dedication, professionalism and a sense of purpose to protect Assam's forests and wildlife," the minister said.

He credited forest officials and frontline staff for several achievements in recent years and urged them to continue strengthening conservation efforts across the state. Stressing administrative discipline, Baruah said officers should accept postings as part of their service responsibilities and focus on delivering results wherever they are assigned.

The minister also issued a stern warning against corruption, particularly in matters related to transfers and postings.

"There will be absolutely no tolerance for corruption in the name of transfers and postings. No one should seek or accept money by invoking the names of ministers, political leaders or senior officials. Any such activity will invite strict action," Baruah asserted.

The review meeting focused on improving departmental efficiency, strengthening field-level operations, enhancing coordination among divisions and exploring measures to improve revenue generation through better interdepartmental collaboration.

Speaking on a recent wildlife crime case that drew national attention, Baruah highlighted the rescue of eight endangered golden langurs from an alleged international trafficking network in Chirang district.

The operation resulted in the arrest of nine suspected traffickers, including a Bangladeshi national, and is being viewed as a major breakthrough in Assam's fight against wildlife smuggling.

"The golden langur case is still under investigation. Our officials are working very hard to gather more information and identify all those involved in the network. We are committed to taking the investigation to its logical conclusion," Baruah told reporters.

He said the successful rescue demonstrates the vigilance of forest personnel and the government's determination to crack down on wildlife trafficking syndicates operating across borders.

Reaffirming the state's commitment to conservation, the minister said protecting endangered species such as the golden langur remains a top priority and that strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in illegal wildlife trade.

