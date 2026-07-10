In Assam Budget, 'Green Cess' Proposal To Fund Environmental Projects

The Assam government has proposed introducing a green cess on selected polluting industries and activities to raise funds for environmental protection and climate-related initiatives.

Presenting the 2026-27 budget in the assembly on Friday, Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said the proposed levy will apply to stone crushers, coke-based industries, brick kilns, commercial groundwater extraction, transfer of second-hand vehicles and other polluting activities that may be notified by the government.

"The green cess will help create a dedicated fund to support Assam's environmental priorities," Mallabaruah said during his budget speech.

According to the budget proposals, the revenue generated from the cess will be used for afforestation, pollution control, biodiversity conservation, climate adaptation, promotion of green energy and development of sustainable infrastructure.

Later, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the move is aimed at ensuring that activities with a greater environmental impact also contribute to conservation efforts.

He said the proposed fund would support long-term environmental programmes and strengthen the state's push towards cleaner and more sustainable development.