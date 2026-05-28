Camel From Rajasthan Sparks Buzz In Assam Village On Eid

A camel from Rajasthan sparked excitement and curiosity in an Assam village after it was brought to Dhemaji district on Eid-ul-Adha, drawing large crowds eager to catch a rare glimpse of the desert animal.

The camel, transported from Rajasthan via Kharupetia, arrived in Sissiborgaon, where it quickly became the centre of attraction. Villagers, including children, gathered around in large numbers, turning the otherwise quiet area into a lively scene.

According to reports, the animal was allegedly brought by a resident identified as Khan from Gelua for Eid sacrifice. However, it was later seized by Sissiborgaon Police.

The development comes amid ongoing discussions in Assam over animal sacrifice during Eid. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently urged Eid committees and members of the Muslim community to voluntarily refrain from cow slaughter to maintain communal harmony and respect religious sentiments.

While some organisations opposed the appeal, several Eidgah committees and local groups in different parts of the state reportedly decided against cow sacrifice during the festival.

Sarma on Wednesday said that more than 800 Eidgah committees across the state have called for restrictions on cow slaughter ahead of Eid, describing the move as an important step towards maintaining communal harmony and peaceful coexistence in Assam.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said many members of the Muslim community in Assam had voluntarily decided not to sacrifice cows during the upcoming festival while respecting the sentiments of the Hindu community, news agency IANS reported.

"This year, many people belonging to the Islamic faith have decided not to perform cow sacrifice during Eid. We welcome this decision," the Chief Minister said.

He further appealed to those intending to carry out animal sacrifice during the festival to ensure that such activities were not conducted in Hindu-majority localities, warning that the administration would take strict legal action in case of violations.

"I would also humbly request those Hajis and others who are planning to perform qurbani that they should not carry it out in areas where Hindu residents are living in large numbers. Otherwise, law enforcement agencies will take strict action," Sarma said.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that over 800 Eidgah committees had publicly supported restrictions on cow slaughter ahead of Eid.

"Glad to note that ahead of Eid-ul-Zuha tomorrow, over 800 Eidgah Committees across Assam have called for prohibition of cow slaughter," Sarma wrote in Wednesday.

The Assam government has also reiterated strict enforcement of provisions under the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, which prohibits cow slaughter and the consumption of beef within a five-kilometre radius of temples and Naamghars.