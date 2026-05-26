Muslim Groups Seek Talks With Assam Government On Uniform Civil Code

Ahead of a discussion on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the Assam Assembly on May 27, several Muslim religious and social organisations across the state have urged the BJP government to consult stakeholders from the minority community before moving ahead with the proposed legislation.

The Assam government tabled the proposed Uniform Civil Code bill in the Assembly on Monday.

Leaders of at least 10 organisations have resolved to submit a memorandum to the state government, seeking wider consultation before the legislation is introduced.

The organisations include two factions of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Jamaat-e-Islami, Ahle Sunnat, the Muslim Personal Law Board, Nadwatul Tamir, Milli Council, and the All Assam Minority Students' Union.

The Uniform Civil Code seeks to introduce a common set of personal laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption for all citizens, regardless of religion.

However, the Muslim organisations have argued that the state government should not ignore the views of stakeholders from the minority community while taking a decision on a matter with far-reaching social and legal implications.

The proposed Assam UCC is expected to ban polygamy and make registration of live-in relationships mandatory.

Implementing a Uniform Civil Code was among the BJP's key promises ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections.

Soon after taking the oath as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term, Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government would introduce legislation on the issue.