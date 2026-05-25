Assam Assembly Passes Resolution For 33% Women's Reservation

The Assam Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution supporting one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures to be implemented once the delimitation process is completed in the state.

The resolution was introduced by Assam Minister for Women and Child Development Ajanta Neog, who said that the proposal is aimed specifically at advancing women's empowerment and ensuring broader participation in governance.

Neog noted that women constitute approximately 50 per cent of India's population, and Assam reflects a similar demographic. She pointed out that recent election data shows women accounted for 50 per cent of the total voters.

She said that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, introduced in Parliament in 2023 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the need of the hour. Neog added that Assam is joining other NDA-ruled states in formally urging the Centre to move forward with the implementation of the legislation.