Assam Uniform Civil Code Makes Live-In Relationship Registration Compulsory

The Assam government on Monday introduced Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, which proposes making registration of live-in relationships compulsory.

Under the proposed law, couples in a live-in relationship will be required to register their partnership within one month.

The Bill also states that any child born out of live-in relationship will be considered the legitimate child of the couple.

However, such a relationship will not be eligible for registration if either partner is already married, as polygamy has been banned in the state under the proposed UCC framework.

Minors will not be allowed to be in live-in relationships and if either partner reports use of force or coercion that live-in relationship won't be allowed, the Bill adds.

"For the first time, the Bill provides a legal framework for live-in relationships. By requiring registration, the law ensures that the rights of partners - and any children born from such unions - are formally recognised and protected," the Bill states.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Atul Bora tabled the Uniform Civil Code (Assam) Bill, 2026, on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Bill protects vulnerable individuals by declaring that any child born out of a live-in relationship is fully legitimate, and by granting a deserted live-in partner the explicit legal standing to claim financial maintenance through the courts.

While traditional Biya (weddings) remain deeply ingrained in Assamese society, the Bill requires all live-in couples to formally register their unions.

Live-in relationships betweeb consenting adults are legal India and protected under Article 21. Though there is no dedicated law, courts recognise long-term, marriage-like partnerships and extend legal safeguards to partners and their children.