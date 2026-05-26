Uniform Civil Code Will Ensure Safety For Minority Women, Says Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will bring a new lease of life to women belonging to minority communities who have been oppressed.

Speaking on the third day of the Assam Assembly session, Sarma said, "We have introduced the UCC Bill, which will provide social security to men and women from minority communities. It will also bring safety and security to the women of the minority community who have been oppressed for decades."

"The UCC will also bring a new lease of independent life for the womenfolk of the minority community. We have committed to the people that if we return to power, we will implement the UCC," he added.

Sarma recalled criticism from the opposition regarding the implementation of the UCC in Assam and said the government has fulfilled its promise to the people of Assam. "I told the opposition to stop us if they could, and if they failed, we would bring the UCC in the first assembly session. We committed to the people of Assam, and now we have tabled the UCC bill in the Assembly," he said.

"The women of the minority community were suppressed and exploited. But from now on, they will lead a safe and independent life. I feel proud that after Uttarakhand and Gujarat, Assam will become the third state to bring in the UCC," he added.

Sarma said that after the Cattle Preservation Act was introduced in Assam, there was no cow slaughter during Eid, leading to peace in the state. "Five years ago, when we introduced the Cattle Preservation Act in Assam, some in the Assembly and outside criticised us for implementing strong laws against a certain community. But after our appeal, some Muslim organisations in Assam decided not to use cows for sacrifice during Eid, respecting the sentiments of the Hindu community," he said.

"No religious scripture mentions that cows must be sacrificed. There is an alternative, and this time, some leaders and Muslim organisations have decided not to sacrifice or slaughter cows during Eid. I expressed gratitude for respecting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. This decision will further strengthen peace and harmony in Assam," Sarma added.

He further appealed to those who were yet to make a decision to "draw inspiration from others" and refrain from using cows for sacrifice this time.