Assam's Uniform Civil Code Bill Draws Mixed Reactions Across Communities

The proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam has triggered strong reactions from political leaders as well as minority community organisations, with supporters calling it a step towards women's empowerment and opponents raising concerns over religious freedom and personal laws.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said the move would be welcomed by people across communities and described it as a "tribute to Nari Shakti". Referring to regulations on live-in relationships, he stated that such practices were not traditionally part of Indian culture but added that the proposed law was not completely against live-in arrangements.

"Certain regulations are being introduced, and people will accept these measures," he said.

He further said that while some sections may oppose the bill, they have the democratic right to debate and discuss it.

Meanwhile, retired bureaucrat and State Executive Member of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Mustak Anfar), as well as Vice President of the Kamrup Metro City Committee, Emran Hussain Khandakar, voiced concerns over the proposed legislation, particularly on matters related to marriage and religion.

He said several Muslim organisations and community groups have already held meetings and discussions on the UCC issue, while the All Assam Minority Students' Union also consulted intellectuals and representatives from the community.

Khandakar stated that marriage in every religion is closely linked to religious customs and scriptures. He said Christians solemnise marriages in churches and Hindus follow rituals in temples and Namghars, while Muslims conduct marriages according to Islamic traditions in the presence of a Qazi.

According to him, Islamic marriage laws are derived from the Holy Quran and are part of religious teachings rather than social customs. He argued that matters related to faith, marriage rituals and personal laws should remain protected under religious freedom.

"The government has a clear majority, so the bill is likely to be passed, but legal experts, scholars and community leaders should be consulted before final decisions are made," he said.

On the issue of polygamy, Khandakar said Islam does not encourage the practice but allows it only under exceptional conditions. He noted that polygamy cases have significantly declined over the last two decades due to education and awareness.

"Personally, I believe polygamy should not happen, but the Quran permits it only under specific circumstances," he said.

Regarding live-in relationships, he said Islam strictly prohibits unmarried couples from living together, though he acknowledged that the government may seek legal safeguards to protect women and children born from such relationships.

Khandakar also stressed that India's secular framework and Article 25 of the Constitution guarantee freedom of religion, adding that sensitive matters related to marriage, divorce and inheritance should involve consultation with religious scholars and community representatives before any major policy decisions are taken.