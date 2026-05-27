Congress' Wazid Choudhury Appointed Leader Of Opposition In Assam Assembly

The Indian National Congress has appointed Wazed Ali Choudhury as the Leader of the opposition and Joy Prakash Das as the Deputy Leader of its Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal communicated the development through a press release issued on May 26.

The leadership announcement follows a series of internal consultations within the party over the CLP structure in Assam during the ongoing session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi had stated that the decision on the CLP leadership would be taken by the AICC after consultations with party MLAs and observers from the central leadership.

Congress legislators had also held internal meetings in Guwahati amid growing political interest over the selection of the CLP leader, which is expected to play a key role in shaping the party's coordination and strategy inside the Assembly, including the formal selection of the Leader of the Opposition.