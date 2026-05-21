Ranjeet Dass Elected Assam Assembly Speaker For Rare Second Term

Former Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, marking his second term in the prestigious constitutional post and scripting a rare political milestone in Assam's parliamentary history.

With this appointment, Dass, a veteran BJP leader and RSS old guard, has become the first BJP leader in the state to be entrusted with the responsibility of presiding over the Assembly twice – a journey that reflects decades of involvement in journalism, academia, public service, and active politics.

Beginning his professional life as a journalist, Dass entered the media world in 1991 as a correspondent for a prominent regional newspaper. Over the years, he also reported for several leading Assamese dailies and later served as the chief editor of the weekly newspaper Sampratik.

His early years in journalism shaped his understanding of public issues and grassroots politics during a politically charged phase in Assam.

Closely associated with the RSS and actively involved in the historic Assam Movement, Dass gradually emerged as a recognised political figure in the state. Before entering full-time politics, he also served as a lecturer at BBK College in Nagarbera and MC College in Barpeta.

He later cleared the prestigious Indian Information Service (IIS) examination and worked under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Joining the BJP in 1992, Dass steadily climbed the political ladder and became one of the party's most influential faces in Assam.

He first entered the Assam Legislative Assembly in 2011 after winning from the Sorbhog constituency.

In 2016, he was re-elected and became Speaker of the Assembly for the first time. However, he later stepped down from the post to lead the BJP's Assam unit, serving two consecutive terms as the state president and playing a significant role in expanding the party's organisational base across Assam.

In 2021, Dass won from the Patacharkuchi constituency and joined the cabinet of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, handling key departments including Panchayat and Rural Development, Food & Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs.

Returning to Sorbhog in the 2026 Assembly elections, Dass registered a major electoral victory before once again being unanimously elected Speaker of the House.

"The party has decided to entrust me with the responsibility of the Speaker, and I believe the party has taken a very good decision. I am extremely happy and honoured because, in the history of the Assam Legislative Assembly, no individual has had the opportunity and privilege of becoming Speaker twice. I have been fortunate to receive that rare honour," Dass said while speaking to NDTV.

Emphasising neutrality and democratic functioning inside the House, Dass further said, "Whether from the ruling side or the Opposition, I will take along all legislators and ensure that everyone gets equal respect and opportunity inside the House."

Sharing his vision for the Assembly, he said, "My sincere effort will be to transform the Assam Legislative Assembly into a model Assembly through cooperation, healthy discussions, and democratic values. Together, we will strive to strengthen the functioning of the House and set an example for others to follow."

From reporting stories in newsrooms to now presiding over debates in the Assembly, Dass's journey stands out as a remarkable transition from journalism to one of the highest legislative offices in Assam.