Attack, Online Claim, Warning: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Playbook Explained

Attack. Post. Claim. Warn. That's the four-step strategy Lawrence Bishnoi follows every time he attacks a celebrity under the garb of justice. It's the same playbook that unfolds every few months. The latest to face 'justice' is Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. His fault, according to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, is his association with Salman Khan.

7 Rounds Fired At Tiger Shroff's Car

Three men riding a motorcycle opened fire at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. Seven rounds were fired, targeting the vehicle's windshield and side windows. Five bullets struck the car, while two missed their mark.

READ | Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid: All 3 Shooters Caught From Rajasthan's Kota Railway Station

After firing the fifth shot, the shooter standing near the passenger-side window approached the car and attempted to fire at Tiger Shroff from a close range. The pistol, however, jammed.

Shroff's driver, Firdos Ibrahim Baloch, suffered hand injuries. In a video from the incident site, the actor is seen jumping into the driver's seat and taking charge of the wheel, rushing Baloch to Nanavati Hospital.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility

Soon after the assassination bid, an audio file emerged on social media. In the clip, a man can be heard speaking in Hindi. He claimed to represent the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and took responsibility for the attack.

He said: "I am Anil Pandit. I am like a younger brother to Lawrence Bishnoi. What happened with Tiger Shroff today, we take responsibility for that -- Harman Sandhu and myself."

He added that Tiger Shroff "was counselled, but did not understand us" and issued death threats to those linked with actor Salman Khan.

"In the entire film industry, whoever works without aligning with us, or works with Salman Khan, will be killed. This is the first and last warning."

READ | "No One Will Be Spared": Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis On Assassination Attempt On Tiger Shroff

The speaker also repeated the warning that unless Salman Khan apologises to Lawrence and the animal-loving Bishnoi community -- apparently over his alleged involvement in the blackbuck hunting case -- "then we will not spare anyone in your family, not even your pet dogs".

Past Attacks On People Linked To Salman Khan

This is not the first time people linked to Salman Khan have been attacked. In February 2026, shots were fired at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu home. A Bishnoi gang associate, Shubham Lonkar, claimed responsibility and named Harman Sandhu as his associate.

Last year, between July and October, shots were fired at comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's cafe in Surrey, Canada, three times.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, 66, known for his proximity to several actors, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra (East) on the night of October 12, 2024.

READ | Tiger Shroff Attacked 2 Years After Baba Siddique Murder, Both Over 'Salman Khan Link'

On April 14, 2024, two bike-borne men fired at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. Anmol Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack, calling it a "trailer" and the "first and last warning".

Lawrence Bishnoi's Playbook

Every attack is followed by a post on social media - sometimes as a screenshot and sometimes an audio clip - from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claiming responsibility for the attack, giving a reason for it, and issuing yet another warning.

For instance, an attack on Kapil Sharma's cafe was attributed to the comedian inviting Salman Khan on his Netflix show.

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After Baba Siddique was shot dead, a Facebook post attributed to Bishnoi gang associate Shubham Lonkar claimed responsibility. It linked the killing to Siddique's closeness to Salman Khan and to the custodial death of Anuj Thapan, an accused in the firing at the actor's home.

"Whoever helps Salman Khan... keep your accounts in order," the post said, also alleging a link between Salman Khan and Pakistan-based gangster-terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.

Tiger Shroff And Salman Khan Relationship

Tiger Shroff and Salman Khan have not starred together in a full-length feature film, though they share several industry connections. Salman Khan reportedly helped pave the way for Tiger Shroff's entry into Bollywood by advising producer Sajid Nadiadwala to launch him. Tiger Shroff's father, Jackie Shroff, has worked with Salman Khan in multiple major films. The two have shared stages and have frequently expressed mutual admiration for each other's fitness and dedication to action films.

Why Lawrence Bishnoi Is After Salman Khan

Lawrence Bishnoi's hatred for actor Salman Khan is linked to the 1998 blackbuck (kala hiran) case. Salman Khan was in Rajasthan, shooting for Sooraj Barjatya's blockbuster Hum Saath Saath Hain.

READ | Salman Khan's Real 'Kala Hiran' Case Explained: Why The 1998 Controversy Is Back In Spotlight

Salman Khan and some of his co-actors were accused of killing blackbucks in Bhagoda Ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur. The blackbuck is a protected species under India's Wildlife Protection Act, making the allegations a serious offence.

The blackbuck is considered a sacred animal for the Bishnoi community, known for its commitment towards wildlife protection. Ever since then, Lawrence Bishnoi has repeatedly threatened the actor to apologise for the same, or face consequences.