Salman Khan's Real '<i>Kala Hiran</i>' Case Explained: Why The 1998 Controversy Is Back In Spotlight

A film that has not even reached theatres has reignited one of Bollywood's most talked-about legal controversies.

Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, an upcoming crime thriller, has triggered fresh debate over its apparent references to Salman Khan, the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The controversy has now reached the Delhi High Court, where the actor is seeking to stop the film's release, alleging that it violates his personality rights and portrays events closely linked to his life.

The renewed attention has once again brought the spotlight back on a case that has followed Salman for nearly three decades - a legal battle that began during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

The 1998 Incident That Started It All

According to PTI, the controversy dates back to October 1998, when Salman was in Rajasthan shooting for Sooraj Barjatya's blockbuster Hum Saath Saath Hain.

During the schedule, Salman and some of his co-stars were accused of hunting two blackbucks in Bhagoda Ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur. The blackbuck is a protected species under India's Wildlife Protection Act, making the allegations a serious offence.

The alleged incident was reportedly witnessed by members of the Bishnoi community, including Poonamchand Bishnoi and Chhogaram Bishnoi.

Known for their deep commitment to wildlife conservation, particularly the protection of blackbucks, members of the community subsequently lodged a complaint against the actor.

Following the complaint, Salman was arrested in connection with the case before being granted bail.

Years Of Trials

The legal battle stretched over several years.

In 2006, a trial court convicted Salman and sentenced him to five years in prison along with a fine of Rs 25,000. After spending a few days in Jodhpur Central Jail, he secured bail and challenged the verdict.

A year later, in 2007, his appeal was rejected, and the sentence was upheld. Salman then approached the Rajasthan High Court, which suspended the sentence and allowed him to remain out of prison while the case continued.

The matter led to several related proceedings. In 2012, the Rajasthan High Court revised and finalised charges against Salman and his co-accused under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Parallel proceedings were also conducted under the Arms Act over allegations involving firearms and licence-related violations.

In 2016, the Rajasthan High Court acquitted Salman in the 1998 Jodhpur blackbuck and chinkara poaching cases. The High Court stated that there was insufficient evidence to prove that the animals had been shot using the actor's licensed firearm.

The 2018 Verdict

One of the most significant developments came in April 2018 when a trial court in Jodhpur convicted Salman in connection with the killing of two blackbucks.

The actor was sentenced to five years' imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000. He spent two days in jail before obtaining bail from a Sessions Court.

The court, however, acquitted the other accused in the case - Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam Kothari, Sonali Bendre, and others - citing insufficient evidence against them.

In 2022, the Rajasthan High Court allowed the transfer petition in the blackbuck poaching case, which effectively meant that all pleas relating to the actor and the poaching case would now be heard by the High Court.

How Lawrence Bishnoi Became Linked To The Controversy

The blackbuck case later became closely associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, one of India's most notorious gangsters.

Over the years, Salman has reportedly received multiple threats linked to the blackbuck case. During one of the actor's court appearances in Jodhpur, Bishnoi allegedly issued a public threat against him.

The situation escalated further in 2024 when shots were fired outside Salman's residence

Why Kala Hiran Has Reignited The Debate

The controversy has resurfaced because of Kala Hiran, a film that Salman claims draws heavily from events associated with the blackbuck case.

The actor has approached the Delhi High Court seeking interim relief against the project, alleging a gross violation of his personality rights.

According to the application filed in an already pending commercial suit, he has requested an ad-interim injunction restraining the film's producer Amit Jani, Jani FireFox Films, director Bharat Shrinate, Akshay Pandey, and others associated with the project from producing, promoting, distributing, exhibiting, streaming, or releasing the film until the matter is adjudicated.

The plea argues that even though Salman's name is not explicitly used, the film's promotional material, posters, and public statements make him easily identifiable to audiences.

Salman has also referred to media reports and statements attributed to producer Amit Jani, in which the project was described as being inspired by both the blackbuck case and the dispute involving Lawrence Bishnoi.

The actor had earlier issued a legal notice dated April 24, 2026, calling upon those associated with the project to cease and desist from developing, producing, and promoting the film.

The Teaser

Despite the ongoing legal challenge, the makers recently released the film's teaser.

The clip immediately drew attention online because of several apparent references to Salman and the events surrounding the 1998 case.

Actor Kashif Iqbal Khan plays a character named Ayaan Khan. Viewers quickly pointed to similarities between the character and Salman, citing his appearance, mannerisms, and even a turquoise bracelet resembling one frequently associated with the actor.

Actor Slams Kala Hiran Makers

Actor Sonu Mmishra, who was offered the lead role in the film, walked out after two days of shooting because the contract required him to speak ill of Salman publicly.

"After two days of shoot, I asked them for the script. As the lead actor, I asked them to share the script and the clauses of the agreement. The makers also realized that they couldn't control me. After a lot of delay, they showed me the contract, which stated that I had to speak against Salman to the media as well. These things are against my ethics," Mmishra told the YouTube channel Bollywood Crazies.

Sonu Mmishra starred alongside Salman in AR Murugadoss's action thriller Sikandar last year.

"I was very excited for Kala Hiran. I got the opportunity to play superstar Salman Khan. I had started shooting as well. But when a narrative starts getting built, you realize the intent of the film. Being a working actor for the past 15-16 years, I wouldn't like to be part of such a film. No doubt they have a perspective, but if you depict superstar Salman Khan in a negative way, I'd rather do other projects," Mmishra added.

Sonu claimed that he has been receiving legal threats from the Kala Hiran makers after speaking publicly about walking out.

Earlier, actor Govind Namdev alleged that he had been 'used' by the makers because he was not made aware of the film's intent.

Speaking to Amar Ujala, he said, "As soon as I watched the trailer, I was shaken to the core. I instantly understood that the project is completely different from what I had shot for. We were never told that a character resembling Salman Khan would be created and portrayed in this manner. The moment I saw the trailer, I felt I had been kept in the dark and used. There is a world of difference between what I was told and what has actually been made."

Kala Hiran Producer Sends Legal Notice To Govind Namdev

Responding to the actor's remarks, Amit Jani announced that a legal notice had been sent to Govind. Taking to X, he wrote, "Govind Namdev ko legal notice diya. 7 din mein sarvajanik maafi maange aur production house ko 50 lakh rupaya jurmana de; anyatha kanooni karyavahi hogi (A legal notice has been issued to Govind Namdev demanding a public apology within 7 days, and a fine of Rs 50 lakh to the production house; otherwise, legal action will be taken)."

Amit also alleged that Govind had not only signed Kala Hiran but had also agreed to be part of the film's sequel.

The Legal Battle

Salman maintains that the film unfairly capitalises on his identity and personal history, while the makers have continued to promote the project.

According to Law Beat, the Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear the matter on June 19.

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