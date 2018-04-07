Salman Khan Bail Plea Live Updates: Hearing Over, Order Expected Around 2 pm

New Delhi: The bail application of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan begun on Saturday morning with Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi to continue preside over the court proceedings. Judge Joshi was among 87 sessions court judges who were transferred yesterday. It is customary for judges to be given seven days for the transition. The actor was sentenced to five years for killing two endangered blackbucks nearly 20 years ago. The actor's lawyer had approached the court with his bail application yesterday, but the hearing was put off till today after the judge asked for the entire case records. The bail hearing is expected at around 10:30 am.
The court on Thursday found him guilty of killing two blackbucks in 1998 and sentenced him to five years in jail. The Bollywood superstar was sent to Jodhpur Central Jail soon afterwards. Four other Bollywood stars, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari, were acquitted for lack of evidence.
The second post-mortem report of the two blackbucks played a key role in proving that the animals had died of gunshots, as the trial court, while convicting Salman Khan, mentioned that it has been proved beyond doubt that the Bollywood superstar had shot them.
Salman Khan's sister Alvira reaches court. His long-time bodyguard Shera is also present at the court.
Salman Khan is in the same block as Asaram Bapu, the spiritual leader accused of raping a schoolgirl
This is Salman Khan's fourth stint in the Jodhpur Central Jail. He has spent a total of 18 days in the jail in 1998, 2006 and 2007.
District & sessions court judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi arrives at Jodhpur Court
- Judge Joshi was among 87 sessions court judges who have been transferred
- Lawyers say the judge can use his discretion whether he will decide on the actor's bail plea or not
A sessions court judge who is expected to decide today if Bollywood superstar Salman Khan spends more time at Rajasthan's Jodhpur central jail or not over the blackbuck poaching case has been transferred in an annual shake-up."
Salman Khan has four films in the pipeline
Trade analysts say over Rs. 400 crore is riding on the superstar. Salman Khan has four films in the pipeline - Race 3, Kick 2, Bharat and Dabangg 3
Salman Khan shot and killed the blackbucks, from the antelope family, in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998 during the shooting of the film "Hum Saath Saath Hain". Blackbuck is an endangered animal and included in the schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act-1972. All the actors were in a Gypsy that night with Salman in the driving seat. He spotted a herd of blackbucks and killed two of them, prosecution lawyer Mahipal Bishnoi said.
