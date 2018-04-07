Salman Khan Bail Plea Live Updates: Hearing Over, Order Expected Around 2 pm

Salman Khan Bail Hearing: Jodhpur sessions court will hear Salman Khan's bail plea today.

Here are the Live Updates of the Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case:

The bail application of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan begun on Saturday morning with Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi to continue preside over the court proceedings. Judge Joshi was among 87 sessions court judges who were transferred yesterday. It is customary for judges to be given seven days for the transition. The actor was sentenced to five years for killing two endangered blackbucks nearly 20 years ago. The actor's lawyer had approached the court with his bail application yesterday, but the hearing was put off till today after the judge asked for the entire case records. The bail hearing is expected at around 10:30 am.The court on Thursday found him guilty of killing two blackbucks in 1998 and sentenced him to five years in jail. The Bollywood superstar was sent to Jodhpur Central Jail soon afterwards. Four other Bollywood stars, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari, were acquitted for lack of evidence.