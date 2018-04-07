Judge Who Sent Salman Khan To Jail For 5 Years Among 87 Transferred In Rajasthan

Jodhpur Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who is expected to decide today if Salman Khan spends more time at the Jodhpur central jail or not, has also been moved out. The judge had, on Friday, put off the hearing by a day as he wanted to see the entire case record before deciding whether Salman Khan should be granted bail.
Both the judges are among 87 judicial officers transferred by the Rajasthan High Court. Judges in Rajasthan are usually transferred between April 15 and 30 every year on the recommendation of a committee set up by the High Court.
Judge Joshi has been transferred from Jodhpur to Siroh in Rajasthan. He will be replaced by Chandra Kumar Songara, district and sessions judge of Bhilwara. Meanwhile, Judge Khatri will be replaced by Samrendra Singh Sikarwar, who is the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Udaipur.
On Thursday, Judge Khatri had convicted Salman Khan and sentenced him to jail for five years for poaching two endangered blackbucks in 1998, emphasizing that the "accused is a film star and people look up to him".
"The way the accused killed two innocent black bucks in violation of the wildlife laws...he is a film star, people emulate him and look up to him... and there has been a rise in poaching incidents, so leniency is not justified given the severity of the crime, the evidence and the circumstances," Judge Khatri had said, explaining his decision.
CommentsJodhpur Central Jail from the court on Thursday, where he is lodged as Prisoner No. 106.
The two blackbucks were shot dead near Jodhpur in October 1998, when Salman Khan and other actors - Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari - went on a hunt after spending the day shooting for their film, "Hum Saath Saath Hain". The other actors were acquitted on Thursday.