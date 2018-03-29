'This Leaking Government': Ajay Maken, A Father, Lashes Out At Government

This time, he appeared to be speaking as a father as well. Mr Maken's son, Aujaswi, is among the 1.6 million class 10 students who will have to re-appear for the mathematics paper.
"My son Aujaswi studied really hard for CBSE Class X Board Math Exams held today. His joy of finishing Board Exams was short lived. He is extremely dejected as the Math paper got leaked & this #LeakingGovt will hold the Exam again. I feel sorry for him as lakhs of other students!": Mr Maken tweeted.
But he isn't the only one angry at the CBSE's handling of the Class 10 examination re-introduced this year. Confirmation of the leak that had been circulating over WhatsApp and social media has stunned lakhs of students.
"We all are very affected with the news. Why could the CBSE not keep the question paper safe? It speaks a lot about its incompetency," said Tishita Chopra, mother of a Class 10 student of Shiv Nadar School.
Akanksha Sharma, 15, a Class 10 student from south Delhi said: "I don't know what my fault is. Why should I write my math exam again. Just tell me why. It is not my fault. I should not be punished for the paper leak."
Ms Sharma said she was confident of having done well in her maths exams but is "already stressed and uncertain how it is going to be in a fresh exam".
According to reports, a major chunk of the questions asked in the Class X Maths paper were from NCERT textbooks. Students said the exam was easier compared to other exams this year, but a tad bit lengthy. Class 10 Maths paper is one of the last major papers the student attended this year.
Wahid Sultan, a student of Delhi Public School, said whatever the reasons may be "my faith in the professional conduct of the CBSE is shaken".
A student of Sardar Patel School in Delhi, Ojas, charged the board with acting like an "absolute authority" and felt "completely helpless" at the situation.
"We were shocked to hear of the news. CBSE knew of the rumours earlier of the paper leaks but it issued a note saying there was no paper leak and went ahead with the exam. It reacted very casually then. When a government authority issues a statement we take it very seriously... this is how it (CBSE) is ruining the future of students," Ojas said.
CBSE had conducted Class 12 Economics exam on March 26. It was alleged that a hand written question paper had been doing rounds on the messaging service WhatsApp a day prior to the exam. On the date of the exam, teachers were stunned to find that the paper being circulated had same questions as in the actual question paper.
In a notification, the board has said that the schedule for the re-examination will be released within a week.
(With inputs from IANS)