There Was 'No Lead Position' For Nitish Kumar In INDIA Bloc: Sanjay Raut

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar's name was never discussed for any lead position in the INDIA Bloc, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed on Sunday.

On a day when Nitish Kumar dumped the grand alliance in Bihar to return to the NDA fold, Sanjay Raut said the "mental health" of the Bihar chief minister and the BJP is not good.

"You have the wrong information. Nitish Kumar's name was never in the lead in the INDI alliance (for any position). Given that the mental state of these two (BJP and Nitish Kumar) is not well, they should not play any games on the political ground," he told reporters.

Notably, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had recently said that during a virtual meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, Nitish Kumar's name was suggested for the post of convenor, but the latter was of the view that a team of party chiefs should be formed and that there is no need to appoint a convenor.

Sanjay Raut used the Kabaddi analogy to claim that the NCP led by Sharad Pawar and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) would win the 2024 elections.

"Kabaddi was the favourite sport of (late) Balasaheb Thackeray. Even Sharad Pawar has done great work in sports such as Kabaddi and wrestling. When these two parties are coming together, we will surely win the 2024 elections," he added.

Speaking on the Maratha quota agitation, the Rajya Sabha member said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and quota leader Manoj Jarange are the two key persons.

"The Chief Minister will obviously congratulate Manoj Jarange because the subject is between those two persons. Currently, a study and a survey are underway about the Maratha reservation," he added.

