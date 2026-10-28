Tamil Nadu Launches Security Audit Of Jails After 2 Escape Incidents

The Tamil Nadu Prisons Department has launched a security audit across prisons in the state following the escape of undertrial prisoners from two jails in recent days.

The exercise is expected to identify vulnerabilities and guide decisions on strengthening prison infrastructure, including the possible arming of watchtowers.

"Security audit is on for the last one week. Once audit reports are received by month-end, gap analysis will be done and a decision taken to further target hardening of prisons," a senior officer from the prisons department told NDTV.

"Wherever required, depending on the situation, watchtowers will be armed as a preventive measure," the officer added.

On Monday, 17 undertrial prisoners escaped from the Thekkampatti Sub-Jail in Theni district in what police suspect was a coordinated operation. One prisoner allegedly feigned a seizure, prompting jail staff to enter. The group then attacked the staff, overpowered others near the entrance, snatched the keys and escaped.

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Nine jail staff have been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty. Thirteen of the escapees have been arrested, while a search is underway for the remaining four.

"Considering the highly forested and mountainous terrain around the jail, the police initially sealed off all the exit routes with a strong cordon and initiated systematic combing operations. With daylight, three specialised drones were deployed along with 17 special teams to track the escaped prisoners. The drone footage allowed police to cover large areas and get pinpoint locations, which enabled them to arrest them," South Zone Inspector General of Police Vijayendra Bidari told NDTV.

The undertrials were facing serious charges, including attempt to murder and drug-related offences.

The incident followed the escape of two undertrials from Puzhal prison, who were later apprehended. A few prison staff were suspended in connection with that incident as well.

The security concerns come amid questions over prison capacity. The facility in question houses 334 inmates against a sanctioned capacity of 200, adding to the challenges of prison administration.